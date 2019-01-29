Report: Packers to hire Alvis Whitted as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are going to hire Alvis Whitted as their new wide receivers coach, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Whitted comes to the Packers from Colorado State University where he’s coached wide receivers for the past seven seasons under Mike Bobo and Jim McElwain. Before Colorado State, he spent one year as an offensive quality control coach at UCLA.

Whitted played nine seasons in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders. He appeared in 123 career games with 24 starts, recording 74 receptions for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns receiver Rashard Higgins and Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup both played under Whitted at Colorado State.