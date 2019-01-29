Report: Saints ownership a factor in Anthony Davis wanting out of New Orleans

January 29, 2019
New Orleans may be about to suffer another painful loss to Los Angeles. And unlike the NFC Championship Game, this one is partially the Saints’ own fault.

In a long look at New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis’ recent trade demand by Sam Amick of The Athletic, the unusual joint ownership of the Saints and Pelicans is a factor in one of the NBA’s biggest stars wanting out.

The story cites “a source with knowledge of Davis’ thinking” saying that the Pelicans being less of a priority to ownership than the Saints “has been a growing concern” to Davis.

Both the Saints and Pelicans are owned by Gayle Benson, who inherited the team from her late husband Tom. And both teams are presided over by General Manager Mickey Loomis, though the NBA team has Dell Demps as senior vice president of basketball operations to do the day-to-day work.

It’s reasonable to question Loomis’ basketball background, since he didn’t have any when he was placed in charge of an NBA team. The story notes that of the 541 words in his Pelicans media guide entry, 497 are spent on his work with the Saints.

The widespread suspicion is that Davis wants to end up with the Lakers, and the fact his agent Rich Paul also represents LeBron James is part of that. But if Davis is said to be disillusioned by the Pelicans seeming to be a second-class citizen, going to a team which bumps the Rams’ Super Bowl appearance down the page in the local papers would be a plus.

NBA teams in small markets often struggle to keep star players, and the growing trend of stars wanting to team up to try to win titles isn’t going away anytime soon. When Gayle Benson was asked about Davis in January, she replied: “I really like Anthony, but if he wants to leave, you can’t hold him back.”

Now, he appears to. And if he does, he’ll leave a hole in the basketball team much bigger than any missed call could.

  2. I get why fans complain but I get it. The NBA is diluted. Only a few teams have a realistic shot at the title. The league created this monster and now they have to deal with generational talents wanting to build super teams or drifting away to organizations that actually want to win.

  5. Whine about competent management – the Warriors were not much of a team until they hired people with talent. Ownership really is a secondary factor – it is about the management and then the coaching of the team – and NOT hiring LeBrick James to be on your roster.

  6. Wasn’t that long ago the Jazz were in receivership of the NBA without an owner. The commish, David Stern, blocked a trade of Chris Paul to the Lakers in 2011 because he didn’t want the Jazz value diminished while trying to find an owner. Now The Brow is just using joint ownership as a convenient excuse. He wants to go to the Lakers. And sooner or later the current commish and his crew are gonna put the kabosh on the building of super teams by star players. The league can’t survive without some semblance of parity.

  8. Sounds exactly like the situation in chicago with their owner preferring the white sox over the bulls.

    No one wants to play for a team when the owner doesn’t value your team as much as they value their other one.

  10. Indifferent or inept ownership is bad ownership. Good for him for speaking up. He can hopefully go somewhere where he can compete. I’m not a fan of teams trying to buy a championship, but apparently it can work in the NBA for short periods of time.

  11. Who cares. NOLA isn’t a basketball town. Just like the Rams don’t mean anything to anyone in LA…the Pelicans are an afterthought here.

    Enjoy the fake super bowl everyone!

  14. The day the NFL loses the franchise tag is the day I stop watching the NFL. Can you imagine how crushed Chiefs fans would be if Mahomes were allowed to just up and leave KC for the Giants after his contract expired?

  15. I’m sure some attorney in New Orleans is probably drafting another “class action lawsuit” for “distress and trauma” that will sure to happen when Davis bolts.

  16. I love how joint ownership and a terrible flag late in the NFC title game is allowing Sean Payton on his awful coaching job in that game. Some of us noticed, Sean…

  17. The NBA is going to have to change sooner rather than later. Every year 4-5 teams with a realistic chance of going to the Finals and 20 something teams whose season is basically over before it even starts.

    Why fans keep showing up for those other teams is beyond me. Sure when the Celtics, Warriors, or Lakers are in town the house is full but who would pay a boatload of money to watch the Timberwolves play the Nets?

