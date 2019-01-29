Report: Steelers won’t hire a new outside linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Steelers parted ways with outside linebackers coach Joey Porter after the end of the regular season and they will reportedly not be hiring a new coach to replace him on Mike Tomlin’s staff.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that defensive coordinator Keith Butler will take on the responsibilities. Butler was the team’s linebackers coach for 12 years before being promoted to the coordinator spot in 2015.

Per Dulac, the team does not believe taking on the new duties will impact Butler’s ability to do the coordinator job for a couple of reasons. Tomlin taking on a more active role in defensive game-planning is one and the other is the fact that outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree spend a lot of time working with the defensive linemen because they often line up as defensive ends.

Jerry Olsavsky remains the inside linebackers coach for Pittsburgh.