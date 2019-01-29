Report: Steelers won’t hire a new outside linebackers coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2019
The Steelers parted ways with outside linebackers coach Joey Porter after the end of the regular season and they will reportedly not be hiring a new coach to replace him on Mike Tomlin’s staff.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that defensive coordinator Keith Butler will take on the responsibilities. Butler was the team’s linebackers coach for 12 years before being promoted to the coordinator spot in 2015.

Per Dulac, the team does not believe taking on the new duties will impact Butler’s ability to do the coordinator job for a couple of reasons. Tomlin taking on a more active role in defensive game-planning is one and the other is the fact that outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree spend a lot of time working with the defensive linemen because they often line up as defensive ends.

Jerry Olsavsky remains the inside linebackers coach for Pittsburgh.

6 responses to “Report: Steelers won’t hire a new outside linebackers coach

  5. I always hear poeple say get rid of Tomlin but I never hear suggestions on who to replace him with. He has the second highest winning percentage of active coaches in the league and makes the playoffs almost every year.

  6. Is this Steeler Way becoming the Pirate way … Cheap ! Instead of adding to the staff we are reducing and using the DC to do another crappy job that Tomlin will be looking over shoulder . I’m tired of the Rooneys Arrogance and no one questions them! Art Rooney SR is rolling over in his grave ! We need to ADD coaching LB coach /DC / replay guy /new special teams coach etc….Cheap Cheap Cheap !!!! Look out Pirates !
    It’s a shame to say this is not a class organization anymore .

    After reading your post and looking at your handle its difficult to determine high is more obtuse. Hate and jealousy has destroyed your immature mind. The Steelers are the Trolls punching bag right now and the dull minded trolls are joining the popular movement because they don’t have an original thought in their head. Tomlin is not a dummy…….

