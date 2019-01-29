Sean McVay remembers playing against Julian Edelman

AP

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman didn’t have clear memories of playing against Rams coach Sean McVay, when asked last week.

McVay, as you might imagine given his Rain Man-like recall of game situations, does.

Via Trevor Hass of the Boston Globe, McVay did recall his days as a wide receiver at Miami of Ohio, playing against Kent State quarterback Edelman.

“I just remember respecting him as a competitor,” McVay said. “He certainly could really do it all. He could throw, he could apply pressure to people with his legs.”

The two teams split the games McVay and Edelman played in against each other, with Kent State winning the 2006 game 16-14 and McVay’s Miami team winning 20-13 in 2007.

And since he’s no longer playing and moved onto evaluating players, McVay said Edelman’s talent was obvious, calling him an “elite competitor” and a “dynamic athlete.”

“He’s a lot better player than me,” McVay said. “That’s why he’s still playing, and I’m coaching.”

Edelman has been filled in a bit since last week as well.

“He’s my age, and he’s leading an organization to a Super Bowl,” Edelman said. “It’s unbelievable, and it’s just a testament to how much he knows the game and how hard he works.”

And how his memory is superior, apparently.