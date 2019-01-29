Sean McVay: We’re not trading Brandin Cooks

Getty Images

Brandin Cooks is only 25. He has averaged 72 catches for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns in his five seasons. Yet, two teams have traded Cooks, who is with his third team.

“I can’t say enough good things about Brandin Cooks,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Lindsay Jones of The Athletic. “And I guarantee you this: We’re not trading him.”

Cooks has played for the Saints, Patriots and Rams, meaning he has played for Sean Payton, Bill Belichick and McVay and with Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Jared Goff. He has made back-to-back Super Bowls with two different teams.

The Rams beat the first team to trade Cooks in the NFC Championship Game, and now he gets to face the team that traded him after last season.

“No, not personal at all,” Cooks said, via Michael Hurley of CBS Boston. “I think any time you get into that, you start to do things out of the ordinary. I know I’m going against a great team, and I’m just blessed in that aspect to still be playing football in February and let everything else take care of itself.”