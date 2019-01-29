Sean McVay: With my inexperience, I’m so fortunate to have Wade Phillips

Getty Images

Sean McVay was born in 1986, which was Wade Phillips’ sixth year as an NFL defensive coordinator. Now McVay is the Rams’ head coach, and Phillips is the Rams’ defensive coordinator, and McVay said he knows he’s lucky to have Phillips as a resource.

“He’s got so many things he can draw on from all the success he’s had in this league, but it never feels like it’s pushed on you. When you go to him and ask him for advice he’s been so supportive to me,” McVay said. “With the inexperience I do have I feel so fortunate to be around Wade Phillips.”

McVay said he can get uptight sometimes, and it’s helpful to have the easygoing Phillips as his top lieutenant.

“He’s a lot more laid back than I am,” McVay said, “So it’s good to be around someone like that.”

McVay and Phillips might seem like an odd match, given their 38-year age difference. But they’ve been a match made in heaven for the Rams.