T.C. McCartney interviewing for Broncos’ quarterbacks job

The Broncos are interviewing T.C. McCartney for their vacant quarterbacks coach position, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

McCartney is the grandson of former University of Colorado coach Bill McCartney and the son of Sal Aunese, a former CU quarterback.

T.C. spent the past two seasons as an offensive assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco. The Broncos recently hired 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello as their offensive coordinator.

T.C. was a backup quarterback at LSU before beginning his coaching career in 2012 as an offensive graduate assistant at Colorado.