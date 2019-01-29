Texans hire Brian Cushing as assistant

Getty Images

The Texans have hired Brian Cushing to join their strength and conditioning staff and to help on defense, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The league suspended Cushing four games in 2010 for testing positive for HCG, a fertility drug that was on the NFL’s banned-substances list. He received a 10-game suspension in 2017 for violating the NFL’s PEDs policy again.

He spent nine seasons in the league after the Texans made him a first-round choice. Cushing earned Pro Bowl honors and defensive rookie of the year as a rookie.

Cushing made 674 tackles and 13.5 sacks in his career, which ended after the 2017 season.