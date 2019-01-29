Wade Phillips on key to slowing down Pats: Get Tony Romo in headset to say what’s coming next

Getty Images

When it comes to finding a way to stop the offense of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips wishes he could get some help from a player he used to coach.

According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, Phillips said his plan involved getting an earpiece so Tony Romo could tell him what play the Patriots were going to run next.

Phillips knows Romo well. He coached Romo for four years when he was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-10. He also seems to have been watching the AFC Championship game broadcast when Romo was calling out what the Patriots were going to run before the snap in their late-game drives against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Romo will be broadcasting Sunday’s game as a part of the CBS television crew. And as much as Phillips may like the idea, he can’t have the broadcast feed pumped into his headset during the game. Phillips was clearly joking about the idea but it also speaks to how impressive Romo has been in his transition to the broadcast booth.

Phillips will have to find an edge somewhere else.