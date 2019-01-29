Washington interviewed Ken Zampese for quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

Washington interviewed Ken Zampese to become its quarterbacks coach, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

It is unknown what that means for Kevin O’Connell’s role with the team moving forward. O’Connell could help with play-calling, according to John Keim of ESPN, though that is undecided.

Zampese spent last season in Cleveland as the Browns’ quarterbacks coach but was let go when Freddie Kitchens became the team’s head coach.

Zampese spent 15 seasons with the Bengals as their quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator. He was fired after the first two games of the 2017 season.

He also has worked for the Rams, Packers and Eagles.