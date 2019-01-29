Washington shuffles staff, Kevin O’Connell named offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Washington head coach Jay Gruden will have a new look on his offensive staff this year.

The team announced on Tuesday that Kevin O’Connell has been promoted to offensive coordinator. O’Connell was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach the last two seasons.

O’Connell has also coached with the Browns and 49ers. He was a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2008 and spent time with four other teams, but only saw regular season action during his rookie season.

Matt Cavanaugh spent the last two years as the team’s offensive coordinator and was the offensive coordinator before moving into that job. Cavanaugh is not leaving the team and his new title will be senior offensive assistant.

Washington interviewed Ken Zampese for the quarterbacks coach job this week, so there may be further staffing moves to come on the offensive side of the ball.

In addition to the O’Connell and Cavanaugh moves, Washington also announced that defensive line coach Jim Tomsula will return for a third season with the team.