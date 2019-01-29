Getty Images

Tuesday’s PFT Live from Radio Row in Atlanta included a three-man draft that presented an important question given the modern relevance of a third receiver who patrols the interior spaces of the defensive formation.

The question: Who are the best slot receivers of all time?

Chris Simms, Peter King, and yours truly drafted three each, with the result appearing in the video attached to this post. Check it out and chime in via the comments.

A pretty good slot receiver will be joining us on Wednesday morning from Atlanta: Danny Amendola of the Dolphins, and previously of the Rams and Patriots. Other Wednesday guests include Jets safety Jamal Adams, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, former Colts punter Pat McAfee, Alabama running back Josh Jacobs.