Zac Taylor: “Not hard at all” to focus on present

AP

Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores wasn’t the only assistant coach dancing around questions about an impending step up the coaching ladder on Monday night.

Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor is expected to be named the Bengals head coach after the Super Bowl, but NFL rules preclude him from acknowledging that in any way before he’s officially hired in Cincinnati. The elephant is in the room, though, and Taylor said from Atlanta on Monday night that is “not hard at all” to keep his focus on the task at hand with a big step up the ladder looming in the near future.

Taylor’s rise to a head coaching job has come while working for Sean McVay and talk about finding the next McVay was popular during this year’s head coaching searches. Taylor said that McVay’s best trait is his ability to make everyone feel valued and that extended to affording opportunities to climb the ladder.

“Sean has been great,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It is something all coaches strive to do at some point in their career. The important thing is to not allow it to be a distraction. Sean has been very up front and honest if any coach on our staff has been put in that position to let us take our day to kind of handle all that business then put it to rest and move on … we have 24 hours to do what we need to do then have to refocus.”

Taylor has more than 24 hours to go before he will shift his focus to getting the Bengals back on track and he was adamant that the Rams will have all his attention until that point.