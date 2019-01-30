Ben Garland wins Salute to Service Award

Getty Images

Falcons offensive guard Ben Garland is the recipient of the 2018 Salute to Service Award. The award, presented by USAA, was created to acknowledge the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support members of the military community.

Garland will receive his award at NFL Honors on Saturday night.

USAA will contribute $25,000 in Garland’s honor to the official aid societies representing all five military branches. The NFL will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will go to Garland’s military charity of choice.

“I am honored to win the award, but, honestly, I am just honored to be part of an organization that puts military first from the top down, from Arthur Blank to our head coach,” Garland said. “They do so much for our military and I am proud to be with an organization that is the spear in the NFL of showing how to do it right and how to truly give back and say thank you to the military members that absolutely deserve it.”

In October, all 32 NFL clubs nominated coaches, active and retired players, and team executives and personnel, who best demonstrated support for the military community.