Blake Countess remains out of practice; Greg Zuerlein limited

Getty Images

Rams safety Blake Countess (foot) remained out of practice, while kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) was limited. Those were the only two players listed on the team’s injury report.

Coach Sean McVay continues to sound optimistic about both playing Sunday.

“Greg Zuerlein kicked a little bit, and he’s on track,” McVay said. “And I believe Blake will be good, but we want to be smart with him earlier this week.”

Countess, who was listed as questionable on the team’s status report Friday, did some work with the trainer on the side at the start of the Rams’ walk-through practice Wednesday.

“Feel good, feel really good [injury-wise],” McVay said. “I think Blake will be OK with his foot and same thing with Greg. Really that’s all you can ask for this time of year to be as healthy as we are.”