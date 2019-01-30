Brandin Cooks says playing for the Patriots made him a smarter player

Getty Images

A year ago, Brandin Cooks was in the Super Bowl with the Patriots. Now Cooks is in the Super Bowl with the Rams, preparing to face the Patriots. There’s no animosity as his current team prepares to face his old team.

Cooks said his year in New England was a good experience that taught him aspects of the mental side of the game that he hadn’t understood before.

“I became a smarter football player. There’s no doubt about,” Cooks said. “Learning from a guy like coach Belichick and Josh McDaniels, just becoming more of a student of the game. I’ve learned a lot from them and just being disciplined and doing my job the best way I can. The little details is huge over there and I learned that as a player.”

Cooks has now spent the last three years with three different teams, gaining 1,173 receiving yards in 2016 with the Saints, 1,082 receiving yards in 2017 with the Patriots, and 1,204 receiving yards in 2018 with the Rams. He has proven he can succeed in multiple offenses, but he doesn’t have to worry about learning a fourth playbook next year: Sean McVay guaranteed Cooks won’t be traded this year.