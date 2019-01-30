C.J. Anderson doesn’t care if you call him fat

Getty Images

Rams running back C.J. Anderson has been surprisingly effective since arriving with the team in December — surprising in part because right now he doesn’t look like your prototypical running back.

Anderson has gained some weight recently, but he says it does not bother him that people are talking about that.

“Fat, thick, I don’t care,” Anderson said. “They have a tough time tackling me. Everybody who has a comment, just meet me in the hole. We’ll see how that works out for you.”

The Rams’ great offensive line is capable of opening holes big enough for Anderson to run through, and as long as that’s the case, Anderson will keep rumbling down the field, all 250 pounds or so of him.