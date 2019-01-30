C.J. Anderson: If Todd Gurley wants 98 percent of snaps, we’re OK with that

Getty Images

Running back Todd Gurley‘s role in the Rams offense was much smaller than usual in the NFC Championship Game and the word from head coach Sean McVay recently has been that things will be back to normal against the Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday.

That would mean a drop in playing time for C.J. Anderson, who has proven to be a capable fill-in for Gurley since joining the team in late December. Anderson said Wednesday that such a shift would not be a problem for him.

Anderson said, via Kimberley Martin of Yahoo Sports, that the Rams are “Todd’s team” and that Gurley will play as much as he feels able to play.

“Our job is the same, as many first downs as we can get,” Anderson said. “Whoever gets the most first downs, I guess that’s how it goes. But at the end of the day if Todd wants to play 98 percent of the snaps, that’s what he’s going to do. We’re gonna be OK with that.”

The question of how Gurley will fare won’t be answered until Sunday, but Anderson’s presence is reassuring to the Rams in the event things don’t go any better than they did against the Saints.