DeSean Jackson expresses interest in playing for Rams

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson recently said “we’ll see” when asked about a return to Tampa Bay.

New coach Bruce Arians wants to keep Jackson, but if things don’t work out with the Bucs, the receiver wouldn’t mind playing for the Rams.

“Worst-case scenario, if anything, I would like to end up in LA being a Ram,” Jackson told the Simms & Lefkoe show. “Sean McVay, you know we’ve got some connections from when I was in D.C. But we’ll see how it plays out. I’ve got another year in Tampa. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Jackson requested a trade out of Tampa last season. He remains under contract for 2019 with a $10 million salary, so the decision is the Bucs’, not his. But the team would get all that cap space back if they move on from Jackson.