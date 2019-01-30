Devin McCourty: I haven’t thought about retiring

Getty Images

On Monday night, Patriots safety Devin McCourty suggested that retirement could be a possibility if the Patriots win the Super Bowl on Sunday because it would be hard to top winning a title with his twin brother Jason as a teammate.

His brother teased him on Tuesday for being dramatic and Wednesday found McCourty back in front of reporters during the Patriots’ media availability. He was asked whether he has been thinking about retirement and his answer didn’t do much to suggest that the topic has been weighing on his mind.

“No, I haven’t,” McCourty said. “I’ve been focused on this season. It’s been a lot of fun this year. We’ve battled through different things, ups and downs as a team, so being here now in my ninth year and being able to go with these guys every day at work.”

McCourty is signed through next season, which would be his 10th since being drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft.