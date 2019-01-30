Eagles bringing back linebacker Paul Worrilow

Getty Images

The Eagles are bringing back one of their own free agent linebackers, with more questions at that position to come.

According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com, the Eagles are bringing back linebacker Paul Worrilow on a one-year contract.

He was about to become an unrestricted free agent. But so are Eagles linebackers Jordan Hicks, LaRoy Reynolds and D.J. Alexander, so they’ve got work at the position ahead of them.

Worrilow missed all of last season after tearing his ACL on the first day of OTAs (OMG!).

He’s entering his seventh season in the league, having previously played for the Falcons and Lions, making a name for himself as a solid player and special teamer.