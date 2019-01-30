Former Browns DL coach thinks Myles Garrett can be a “little nastier”

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be working with a new position coach this season as the team replaced Clyde Simmons with Tosh Lupoi after hiring Freddie Kitchens as their new head coach.

Simmons offered some advice about areas where Garrett can polish his game as he heads into his third season. Garrett had 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2018 and Simmons believes adding some edge to his game would lead to even better results in the future.

“It’s starting to come,’’ Simmons said, via Cleveland.com. “There’s still some little things in there that I think he could be a little bit more aggressive about, a little nastier about, but that takes time. Nobody just comes out and turns into a full-blooded killer.”

Simmons said he believes Garrett has those things in him and it is “just a matter of getting him to do it all the time.” The prospect of having that happen at the same time that Baker Mayfield progresses in his second season provides reason for optimism in Cleveland on both sides of the ball.