Goodell: Adding eighth official won’t eliminate all mistakes

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2019, 1:40 PM EST
Getty Images

Among the many questions NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell faced about the officiating in this year’s NFC Championship Game was one about the possibility of adding an eighth official to crews for the 2019 season.

Goodell said that the league has evaluated the possibility of adding such an official in the past and that he believes it will be explored again in the future, but said it was his opinion that adding an official is not the “answer” to improving officiating. Goodell pointed out that the newofficial would be a human being, so adding one will not “eliminate all mistakes.”

Some have suggested that an eighth official serve as an off-field official monitoring the game on video to Goodell also said earlier in the press conference that “technology is not going to solve all problems.” 

Solving all problems and eliminating all mistakes is a worthy goal, but it isn’t one that most people would view as an attainable one. Solving more problems and eliminating more mistakes would seem to be within reach, however, and Goodell did allow that “our rules do evolve” during a discussion of possible changes to what can be reviewed by officials during games.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Goodell: Adding eighth official won’t eliminate all mistakes

  2. Yep bla bla bla.

    He won’t say anything real.

    The wrong team is in the game.

    I know human error. But this is multiple humans error.

    To put it into perspective this is like bill Buckner missed the ground ball and two other people within 15 yards let it thru their leggs.

  3. The seventh official and sixth official don’t catch anything either, and human beings blink so they don’t see everything, and camera angles don’t catch everything. So I guess according to Goodell we should drop to only one ref, who is blind, with no review. That way Goodell could just tell him to make the bigger market win and every hit could be helmet to helmet.

  4. Goodell is a Fraud and the Super Bowl is a Lie this year.

    Supporting WWE style officiating in a conference championship.

    If the Rams had any class or honor they would have forfeited the game to the Saints, winning by disgrace to the sport and dumping on the loyal fans.

  5. Nothing will prevent all missed calls, but that’s not the objective and it’s rancid that people use that as an excuse to not pursue getting more calls right.

  8. Adding an official or relying more on technology won’t “eliminate all mistakes,” but it will definitely improve officiating on the whole.

    Just because you can’t completely eliminate an issue doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take measures to reduce the negative impact of it, particularly if those measures are available and easy to implement. Or you can keep dragging your feet and making excuses.

  10. The refereeing of NFL games is much better than it’s ever been. We have so many camera angles nowadays. The super slow motion, and the technology of the equipment allows us to see every imperfection, so it appears that there are more imperfections. That’s a mirage. Viewership is at an all time high, so the league is doing exactly what they should do. The majority of fans aren’t complainers. Most powerful people don’t complain much. It’s the noisy powerless folks who do most of the complaining.

  12. Unless that 8th official can immediately stop a play before a team gets the next snap off in all cases, it won’t matter. It also gives a winded Defense an advantage (via extra time to catch their breath, substitutions, etc.) when that official holds up a play and no change is made to the play as originally called.

    It’d create a virtual “replay review” every down.

  17. Well at least on Sunday there is one game on tv that is legit. It still has all the
    integrity of the competition, the participants, the fans, without letting a group of owners or league deciding the outcome. I give you……THE PUPPY BOWL……..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!