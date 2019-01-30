Goodell: Adding eighth official won’t eliminate all mistakes

Getty Images

Among the many questions NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell faced about the officiating in this year’s NFC Championship Game was one about the possibility of adding an eighth official to crews for the 2019 season.

Goodell said that the league has evaluated the possibility of adding such an official in the past and that he believes it will be explored again in the future, but said it was his opinion that adding an official is not the “answer” to improving officiating. Goodell pointed out that the newofficial would be a human being, so adding one will not “eliminate all mistakes.”

Some have suggested that an eighth official serve as an off-field official monitoring the game on video to Goodell also said earlier in the press conference that “technology is not going to solve all problems.”

Solving all problems and eliminating all mistakes is a worthy goal, but it isn’t one that most people would view as an attainable one. Solving more problems and eliminating more mistakes would seem to be within reach, however, and Goodell did allow that “our rules do evolve” during a discussion of possible changes to what can be reviewed by officials during games.