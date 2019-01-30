Goodell on no-call: “It’s a play that should be called”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2019, 1:40 PM EST
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has danced carefully around the no-call that helped decide the NFC Championship Game, emphasizing the human element involved (i.e. the big mistake made by the humans).

But for the first time, he publicly admitted a mistake was made.

When asked about his conversation with Saints coach Sean Payton, he said he wouldn’t disclose the details but added: “It’s a play that should be called.”

Goodell’s leaning back on the conversation head of officials Al Riveron had with Sean Payton immediately after the game as the league’s official comment on the matter.

That’s probably not going to satisfy the many people who weren’t involved in that phone conversation who would like to hear the NFL admit they got this one wr-wr-wrong.

48 responses to “Goodell on no-call: “It’s a play that should be called”

  1. So I can see it now. If the Rams win people who hate the Rams will claim the win is tainted (asterisked) because they should not have been in the game to begin with.

    If the Patriots win, people who hate the Patriots will claim the win is tainted (asterisked) because they should not have been playing the Rams to begin with.

    Either way, some people will never be able to get over this.

  2. Nothing will change the outcome of the game nor will it prevent human error from happening again.

  7. Yep.

    It was about building a fan base in la.

    It is about filling that 5 billion dollar stadium.

    No comment on why 4 of the 6 were from southern California?

    Yep nothing to see here!

  12. Goodell talked, so what are the Saints fans gonna do now?
    Not move on, is my guess, just now talk about how it took him too long to talk.

  13. Goodell obviously believes the play (penalty) should have been called. He did not offer much of an explanation as to why we haven’t seen an official statement for almost two weeks. He did say it is not within his authority to change the outcome of a game (ordering it to be re-played) noting that it is played on the field and officiated by humans (me paraphrasing).

    Oh well, at least he stood there and answered questions.

    Still a #taintedsuperbowl

  14. get over it already! Maybe the NFL should pull 60 years of film and change the past. God knows there’s enough mistakes to alter history. Move on with your lives there’s more human error to come.

  15. There’s nothing else to be said. It was a mistake by a normally very good Side Judge Cavaletto (playoff assignment is based on regular season evaluation of the official of EVERY SINGLE PLAY).

    Cavaletto’s been around since 2003 and has been in 240 NFL games and see over 28,000 plays (plus whatever he’s seen in HS/college ranks before the NFL.)

  16. Wonder how many laywers and how much money it took to come up with such a profound reply. What a joke!

  19. Finally Lurch speaks !!!!

    Notice how he ducked the question as to whether the refs in question had been disciplined in any way?? Kinda’ funny that a guy who consistently stresses the need for “integrity of the game” repeatedly points out how he has spoken to the coach and owner of the Saints, but never mentions what if anything he has said or done to the perpetrators of the fiasco? That displays a real focus on quality and integrity.

  22. blowncallssuck says: “It was about building a fan base in la. It is about filling that 5 billion dollar stadium.”
    ============================

    Rams had 7 penalties for 64 yards (two resulted in 1st downs) while Saints only had 3 penalties for 20 yards…

    And so the plan was to have Rams down by 13 points early in the game and have them fight their way back AS WELL AS try to score in the last 1:42 seconds of the comeback?

    Pretty sure that’s NOT how you’re supposed to fix a game.

  23. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    January 30, 2019 at 2:07 pm
    Why aren’t Saints fans upset over the chosen ones int in overtime?
    ——————————————————————–
    Because the “chosen one” did enough in regulation to win the game (if the penalties were called) without ever having to go to OT.

  25. Oh wow!!! It finally speaks!! I haven’t seen anyone stay hidden like this since Howard Hughes went to Vegas and became a reclusive grunge!
    The question I have for Mr. Phony Goodell is why do those officials still have a job? A mistake is one thing. But that was no mistake. The only excuse they could have is if they had been knocked down on the play and a 300 lb lineman was laying on top of them.
    I wish Goodell would take his 40 million dollars a year and go drive a septic tank truck. He is perfect for that job!!

  26. Can we please add a new trophy to the end of season NFL awards? Let’s call it the MVPR – Most Valuable Public Relations. Goes to whoever does the best job writing the cr*p that comes out of Roger’s mouth.

  28. I don’t care for Rodger as much as the next guy but, he didn’t do anything wrong (this time) he can’t control in game penalties or Drew Brees INTs that REALLY lost the game.

  29. Goodell is a disgrace and shouldn’t serve as the commissioner. But come on — what’s the point of making him cry uncle? Goodell is silly for not using the “wrong” word to describe the non-call. But it just as pointless to dwell on his refusal to call a spade a spade. There are more important things going on in the NFL these days than these meaningless semantic nuances, like an upcoming Super Bowl.

  30. The one where he gets hit in the head as he is throwing it? Just stop pretending that the officials made a conscious decision to ignore a blatant and obvious call that stopped one team from locking up the game.

    TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    January 30, 2019 at 2:07 pm
    Why aren’t Saints fans upset over the chosen ones int in overtime?

  33. I agree the human element will always be a part of the game. However not only did one referee miss the call they all did. So much for the human element argument.

  36. Best of the Best. Sean Payton wearing the Goodell is a Clown t-shirt under his shirt.
    Instant Classic.

  38. Goodell has said nothing for two weeks. He said nothing today. He’s done absolutely nothing to convince me that the NFL isn’t about fairness and integrity. It’s about money and that’s it. Goodell is overseeing the death of the NFL.

  39. Is Goodell’s comment supposed to make the Saints and their fans feel any better? I don’t think it will. No matter who wins this game people will hate. People hate the Patriots no matter what they do. The Rams will be hated now too. Better get used to it, especially if they win.

  40. On Brees’ interception in overtime in a game that, if for not an intentional no-call would have never gone to overtime:

    Personal foul, hands to the face, 15 yard penalty, automatic first down….oh wait, that never happened either did it? Ah shucks…we’ll get it right one of these days. On to Atlanta…right, Roger?

  41. Rams fans who are slamming the Saints fans no fully well that if the shoe had been on the other foot, they’d be whining, too.

    That non-call makes me wonder if some officials aren’t on the take, as people have said over the years. I always poo-pooed that, but now I wonder. I have never seen any call in any sport that was more obvious than that one. It’s beyond a simple mistake. And isn’t it ironic that it happened after it became legal to gamble on NFL games in places other than Vegas?

  42. We still talking about this? Considering the Saints were huge beneficiaries of horrible refs on their way to win the 2009 Superbowl, which should have went to the Vikings, does anybody really feel sorry for these clowns? I didn’t think there was a team and fan base to hate more then the Patriots, but these donks are passing them right up.

  43. Why aren’t Saints fans upset over the chosen ones int in overtime?
    _________________________________________________________________

    Hmmmm…. probably because there would not have been an OT.

  44. Give coaches unlimited challenges for anything—-until they get one wrong.
    Trust me on this, there won’t be more than one or two challenges per game.

    Also, it’s time to remove auto reviews for scoring and change of possession plays. QB throws 55 yards to the 3 yard line and the clock keeps running, but on the next play the RB powers up the middle for the TD and the game is put on hold!?!?

  46. Ten days and counting, and the Saint fans are still crying..
    ___________________________________________________________

    Yes we are so what is it to you? I’d bet you team had double-digit loses so I guess that question is answered…..

  47. Tell ya what. Have the Saints and Rams meet up in the parking lot on Saturday afternoon. Set it all up and replay that one play. Winner take all. Get over it.

