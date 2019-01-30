Goodell on no-call: “It’s a play that should be called”

Getty Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has danced carefully around the no-call that helped decide the NFC Championship Game, emphasizing the human element involved (i.e. the big mistake made by the humans).

But for the first time, he publicly admitted a mistake was made.

When asked about his conversation with Saints coach Sean Payton, he said he wouldn’t disclose the details but added: “It’s a play that should be called.”

Goodell’s leaning back on the conversation head of officials Al Riveron had with Sean Payton immediately after the game as the league’s official comment on the matter.

That’s probably not going to satisfy the many people who weren’t involved in that phone conversation who would like to hear the NFL admit they got this one wr-wr-wrong.