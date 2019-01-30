Jamal Adams is recruiting Le’Veon Bell for the Jets

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2019, 10:53 AM EST
Getty Images

Jamal Adams has found a more productive use of his time than assaulting mascots.

The Jets safety said he’s been talking to the agent for running back Le'Veon Bell, in hopes of helping grease the wheels for Bell to come to New York.

“I’ll tell you this: We’re hoping we can grab him,” Adams told Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Adams met with agent Adisa Bakari last week in Orlando at the Pro Bowl (when he wasn’t jacking up Pat Patriot) but not Bell himself.

“Man, he still hasn’t hit me back. I’m kind of frustrated with him,” Adams said, apparently joking. “Nah, I’m not. I’m not frustrated with him at all.”

The Jets have $100 million in cap space and an ample need for playmakers, so the idea they might pursue Bell isn’t farfetched. And while Adams’ participation can’t hurt, it’s worth remembering how vital he is to the process (not at all) as he talked to other players at the Pro Bowl.

“Obviously, we’re young,” Adams said. “Put it like this: We have a bright future, man. They understand that. They understand that we’re just missing a few pieces. As soon as we get that, I think we’ll be fine.”

And if his sales pitch helps, all the better.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Jamal Adams is recruiting Le’Veon Bell for the Jets

  2. That’d be epic. In Miami Gase couldn’t handle Jay Ajayi. Can you imagine him dealing with Le’Veon Bell?

  3. If history has taught us anything, it’s that whatever team signs Le’veon Bell is likely to regret that contract in a year or two. I don’t know why anyone would be looking to sign a free agent RB, and tie up cash in a player like that, when you can plug in young RBs every year. How much was the dropoff from Bell to Conner? How did the Chiefs do when they lost Kareem Hunt?

    There is just no value in paying a RB significant money in today’s NFL. Use that cash to build an offensive line that can protect the QB and open up holes for whatever RB is behind them, and you will be better off.

  4. As crazy as it sounds the Jets might be a good landing spot for him. Bell grew up a Jets fan and his entire family are Jets fans and his parents are still Jets season ticket holders as well. The Jets also have McLendon and Beachum who he knows from the Steelers and could be a positive influence for him in the locker room which isn’t the mess the Steelers locker room is. It would make their offseason OL/DL heavy which is the way to go with the lack of skill players in the draft or F/A. Bell wouldn’t take a hometown discount though and I would do it as long as the contract is front loaded.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!