Jamal Adams is recruiting Le’Veon Bell for the Jets

Getty Images

Jamal Adams has found a more productive use of his time than assaulting mascots.

The Jets safety said he’s been talking to the agent for running back Le'Veon Bell, in hopes of helping grease the wheels for Bell to come to New York.

“I’ll tell you this: We’re hoping we can grab him,” Adams told Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Adams met with agent Adisa Bakari last week in Orlando at the Pro Bowl (when he wasn’t jacking up Pat Patriot) but not Bell himself.

“Man, he still hasn’t hit me back. I’m kind of frustrated with him,” Adams said, apparently joking. “Nah, I’m not. I’m not frustrated with him at all.”

The Jets have $100 million in cap space and an ample need for playmakers, so the idea they might pursue Bell isn’t farfetched. And while Adams’ participation can’t hurt, it’s worth remembering how vital he is to the process (not at all) as he talked to other players at the Pro Bowl.

“Obviously, we’re young,” Adams said. “Put it like this: We have a bright future, man. They understand that. They understand that we’re just missing a few pieces. As soon as we get that, I think we’ll be fine.”

And if his sales pitch helps, all the better.