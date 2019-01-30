Jerry Jones: Jason Garrett is not on shaky ground

Getty Images

The Cowboys haven’t announced their coaching staff changes yet. Jon Kitna was hired more than a week ago presumably as the quarterbacks coach, and Kellen Moore is expected to get a promotion to offensive coordinator.

But the lack of an announcement has invited speculation about Jason Garrett’s job security.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, listening to the radio while sitting in traffic Wednesday, unexpectedly called into 105.3 The Fan to defend his coach after hearing the discussion.

“The reason that it’s not being talked about is not that Jason is on shaky ground,” Jones told the radio station of the Cowboys’ coaching changes. “. . .It’s just we’re putting together ides and didn’t want to necessarily make that a featured topic around the Super Bowl. Everything is as it should be.”

Garrett is 77-59 in the regular season and 2-3 in the postseason in his 8 1/2 seasons as the team’s head coach. The Cowboys have made the postseason three times in Garrett’s eight seasons as a full-time head coach.

Garrett has one year remaining on his contract and may or may not get an extension before the 2019 season. For now, a pat on the back from the owner will have to do.

“We’ve got a coach that basically now has a lot of experience,” Jones said. “We want to benefit from it. He is a great safety net for everything that we’re going to do with a young staff like we’ve got. I think we’re in an ideal position.”

Jones also praised Moore, who likely will call the team’s plays despite only one year of coaching experience.

“Jason’s going to be making an announcement here real quickly, but make no mistake about it, he’s going to be a key guy in what play is run on that football field,” Jones said. “By key, probably have the ultimate responsibility.”

Jones believes he has the staff in place to get it done, even if Cowboys fans — who haven’t even seen their team in the NFC Championship Game in 23 years — are skeptical. Jones makes it clear he wants to win as much, or more, than the most diehard supporter.

“There’s been some speculation that possibly I’m a little satisfied with going down to these Super Bowls without having my team with me, which I’m not,” Jones said. “There is absolutely a complete commitment.”