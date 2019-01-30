Josh Jacobs says Alabama lacked focus vs. Clemson

Getty Images

Nick Saban is known for his intensity. His team didn’t have it against Clemson earlier this month.

Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs, appearing on Wednesday’s PFT Live, explained the loss in the national championship game to Clemson by pointing to a perceived lack of energy among his teammates.

“Before the game, you could feel it was gonna be a rough one,” Jacobs said, adding that he could sense the lack of energy in the locker room before the contest began.

Jacobs noticed that the players, after having played 14 prior games against teams that were constantly giving Alabama their absolute best week after week, was “mentally fatigued” heading into the final game of the season.

It’s a testament to Clemson that their players weren’t worn out from the neck up. It should be troubling to Saban and the program that the Alabama players were, and it should prompt Saban to reevaluate the extent to which he places mental stress on these kids throughout the season.