JuJu Smith-Schuster: Let’s stop all the BS and keep the guys on the team

Getty Images

It wasn’t long ago that running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown were sharing the field for the Steelers offense, but they may both be wearing other uniforms by the time the 2019 season gets underway.

The circumstances for the two players are different, but one of their Steelers teammates would like to see the team find a way to stop discarding players. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster shared those thoughts with Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“In my dream world, I would have Le’Veon Bell at running back with James Conner,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’d have AB stay on the other side. We’d win the Super Bowl with the guys that we have, the guys that we keep. Obviously it’s tough, situations like that you can’t control — Art Rooney and Mike Tomlin with that situation. For me, it’s moreso like let’s keep the guys on the team and win the Super Bowl. Let’s stop all the bulls–t.”

There appears to be almost no chance that Bell will be in Pittsburgh as anything but a visiting player in the future. There’s a lot more to play out on the Brown front, but Smith-Schuster may have to settle for the Steelers holding onto a new crop of teammates in the future.