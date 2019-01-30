KDKA-TV fires employee for labeling Tom Brady as a “known cheater”

AP

A week after the Patriots got Bob Sutton fired, someone else has lost their job due to the AFC champions, albeit for different reasons.

Via SI.com, KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh has fired an employee who placed the words “known cheater” on a graphic bearing Tom Brady‘s name.

“While fans are entitled to have personal opinions, we have a journalistic responsibility to provide unbiased reporting,” KDKA said in a statement issued to SI.com. “The graphic that appeared Monday violated our news standards. The individual who created the graphic no longer works for KDKA-TV.”

It seems like a little much, especially for a media outlet in a city that despises all things Patriots. It ultimately was a joke, even if management at KDKA-TV didn’t see the humor in it.