KDKA-TV fires employee for labeling Tom Brady as a “known cheater”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
A week after the Patriots got Bob Sutton fired, someone else has lost their job due to the AFC champions, albeit for different reasons.

Via SI.com, KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh has fired an employee who placed the words “known cheater” on a graphic bearing Tom Brady‘s name.

“While fans are entitled to have personal opinions, we have a journalistic responsibility to provide unbiased reporting,” KDKA said in a statement issued to SI.com. “The graphic that appeared Monday violated our news standards. The individual who created the graphic no longer works for KDKA-TV.”

It seems like a little much, especially for a media outlet in a city that despises all things Patriots. It ultimately was a joke, even if management at KDKA-TV didn’t see the humor in it.

33 responses to “KDKA-TV fires employee for labeling Tom Brady as a “known cheater”

  2. Keep laughing Steeler fan. As long as you have that coach and that QB you will be watching all these SBs at home, so keep making funny graphics, its all you got left!

  4. Well Brady did destroy his cell phone in the middle of league’s investigation… In hindsight it probably wasn’t the best idea.

  5. The balls may or may not have been deflated by .5 PSI, which is equivalent to taking 2% of the air out. That sounds reasonable. That a QB would instruct a ball boy “hey take 2% of the air out of some of the balls”. Sure.

    I also wonder about the “deflated balls are easier to throw and catch” meme. Really? SO all this time the NFL has been trying to get more offense, all they had to do was lower air pressure by .5 PSI? That’s all?

  8. Now if you place the “Known Cheater” and “Known Liar” together you come up with the name Rodger Goodel.

  10. we have a journalistic responsibility to provide unbiased reporting…..if this was really true there would be about 2 people in the whole world still working as journalists!!

  11. So, the amount of air in a football equivalent to normal cold weather reduction (same amount in Colts footballs, or, everyone’s for that matter) and a Spygate makeup call framejob makes Brady guilty?

    Go it.

    I feel bad for people who can’t see the forest for the trees.

  12. It was known that game balls were deflated. It was known that he ordered them deflated. It was known that the guy who deflated the balls was nicknamed the “deflator.” It was known that he destroyed his cellphone which would have contained evidence of any efforts to order the deflator to deflate the balls and/or cover up the scheme. It was known that the NFL suspended him for 4 games and countless courts upheld the suspension. I guess the known truth teller won’t get the same lush treatment as the known cheater.

  14. The station has a point though. It clearly wasn’t intended as a humorous tongue in cheek segment and the employee who did it went way out of bounds. I think almost any producer would get canned by changing a graphic like that.

  15. How is this biased? It’s not an opinion that Brady got suspended at the beginning of the 2015 season, its a fact.

  16. jonathankrobinson424 says:

    January 30, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    Lets not speak the truth…..or YOU will be fired!!!

    ================

    Eh, not if your the NFL commissioner. Physics, lying in court and the hidden PSI logs after promising transparency all confirm that.

  18. Workplace jokes that make it into the public’s view never end well. Best to keep the workplace goofing off behind the walls of the business. Just like Brown and the Steelers should be keeping their tiff out of the limelight.

  19. sigbouncer says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:39 pm
    What did Brady get suspended 4 games for again?
    ———————————
    NOT for any proof whatsoever for cheating…… Brady was suspended because the courts said that the commissioner has the right to do as he pleases in regards to doling out disapline as the wording in the current collective bargaining rules states….. AGAIN, not for any proven form of guilt whatsoever!!!! THAT IS A FACT!!!

  20. Ironically, in Terry Bradshaw’s biography he talks about how they used to deflate footballs all the time – was he a cheater? What about a HC tripping a guy running down the field? Whatever you feel about the Patriots or Belichick or Brady, trying to write off their success as “cheating” is naive, at best. The entire league does what it takes to win. The Patriots have simply fallen under the scrutiny of ex-Jets employee Goodell.

    And no, I’m not a Pats fan, I just think the righteous sanctimony from those crying foul gets tiring. Belichick just knows how to put together a team and gameplan better than most.

  22. “Why did Brady get suspended 4 games again “?? Why ?? Because the NFL didn’t understand that cold weather causes footballs to lose pressure, and apparently neither do you!!!
    Go Pats beat LA, just like the World Champion Red Sox did!!

  23. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:33 pm
    Well Brady did destroy his cell phone in the middle of league’s investigation
    ———————————-
    Actually the investigation was already over. The league just points to this to deflect the truth.

  25. That story is hilarious. I’d love to hear his next job interview when they ask him why he left his previous job. And to let people know, because judging by the comments they don’t, Brady was suspended for 2 reasons. The first being that the NFL said it was “more probable than not” that Brady had equipment guys take air out of the footballs. That translates to “we have no proof that you did something wrong but we think you might have done something wrong”. Can imagine your employer telling you that you’re fired from your job because, while they have no proof that you did something wrong, they “think” you might have done something wrong. And secondly, because Goodell has the power to literally do whatever he wants when it comes to player discipline regardless of whether or not there is any proof that a player did something wrong. That’s Article 46. As for the cellphone, Brady was told by Ted Wells himself that he didn’t want his phone and did not need anything on it. On top of that Brady still provided all of the information that was on it even though he didn’t have to. I’m sure if you guys were Tom Brady you would have had no problem with how this whole event went down right?! Geniuses

  26. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:

    January 30, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    It was known that game balls were deflated. It was known that he ordered them deflated. It was known that the guy who deflated the balls was nicknamed the “deflator.” It was known that he destroyed his cellphone which would have contained evidence of any efforts to order the deflator to deflate the balls and/or cover up the scheme. It was known that the NFL suspended him for 4 games and countless courts upheld the suspension. I guess the known truth teller won’t get the same lush treatment as the known cheater.

    ==================================

    So why again were 3 of the 4 Colts balls measured under the limit too? The two main things “known” about this whole debacle is that 1. No game balls from either team , considering the game conditions, had low PSI. 2. The Colts sideline admitted to sticking a needle into a Patriots ball, thus slightly deflating it, and received zero punishment.

  27. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:44 pm
    It was known that game balls were deflated.
    _____________________
    Absolutely correct. And the balls were deflated in the AFCCG in Kansas City too, as well as every cold weather NFL game that has been played.

    The NFL did not know this at the time, but they do now. Why else would Goodell have not released any of the new PSI data since they started measuring a few years ago. Instead we get silence…which speaks volumes.

  28. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    January 30, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Well Brady did destroy his cell phone in the middle of league’s investigation… In hindsight it probably wasn’t the best idea.

    ================================================

    Got rid of his phone after Wells said it wasn’t needed. Then he provided all electronic phone data and went above and beyond and provided emails…which were promptly made public. Which confirmed Brady’s privacy concerns. In hindsight it probably wasn’t the best idea.

  29. I wish a reporter would ask tammy about his fake hair plugs, and see if he straight up lies about that too. That would be the ultimate test. He is a compulsive liar. Ask him if his is fake, which it obviously is, and see if he lies straight to the reporters face like he has lied about everything else.

  30. Hey ” Physics” ,” Boyles Law ” experts
    Please explain to me how the 20 degree difference in temperature from lockeroom to field caused the Patriots* balls to deflate in the deflategate game, yet a 40 degree difference in the recent playoff game did not ? Anyone who grew up in the North and played sports knows that a ball left say in the garage would deflate over a period of a week or two and need to be pumped up. It never happened in a half of football ( 90 minutes )

  31. Brady’s 4 game suspension was the outcome of a ‘forced’ opinion by Goodell.

    It was not based on facts, evidence or science, to the contrary, the factual & scientific evidence exonerated Brady from the false accusations.

  32. “It seems like a little much, especially for a media outlet in a city that despises all things Patriots. It ultimately was a joke, even if management at KDKA-TV didn’t see the humor in it”

    Nonsense. You can’t let it go. You can’t set the precedent that low level staffers can freelance and inject their “humor” wherever they see fit. You don’t make a disciplinary decision based upon whether the joke was funny or not, only whether it was professional or appropriate. Letting it go because it was a joke is a surefire way to lose control of your company.

    I know I sound like “that guy”. But if your employees don’t understand the need to stay in their lanes at work, they won’t and you’ll be sorry.

