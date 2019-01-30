Kraft on Brady extension: I’d be quite surprised if he’s not here for a while

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has made no secret of his desire to play until he’s 45 years old and his play continues to support the notion that he’ll be able to keep going until that point.

He’ll need a contract in order to continue playing in the NFL and his current pact is up after the 2019 season. That led to a question for Patriots owner Robert Kraft about extending Brady’s contract when Kraft held a short session with reporters after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s press conference in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Kraft suggested that such an extension is likely to come Brady’s way.

“Well, think about it, the last three years we’ve been privileged to go to the Super Bowl with a quarterback in place,” Kraft said, via the Providence Journal. “I would be quite surprised if he didn’t continue for quite a while as our quarterback.”

The only surprise would have been if Kraft gave a different answer, so now we’ll wait to see if that’s something the two sides work on this offseason or if it’s left until after the 2019 season.