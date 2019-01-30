Malcom Brown added to Patriots injury report

The Patriots were able to make it to the AFC Championship Game with no names on their injury report.

When they went through their first practice of Super Bowl week, they added one.

According to the pool report submitted to the league, Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown was limited with a calf injury.

Coach Bill Belichick said that Brown did some early work, but everyone else was a full participant in practice.

The Patriots went through an 88-minute session in shells, after getting some padded work in last week.

“We are way ahead of where we normally are on Wednesday, but we are trying to keep it as a Wednesday-Thursday-Friday and get into our normal routine, which has worked pretty well for us this year,” Belichick said. “We were in pads last week. I think we will be ready to go.”

Being healthy is a big first step in that direction.