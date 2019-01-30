Matt Ryan excited to work with Dirk Koetter again

Getty Images

The Falcons made some changes to their offensive coaching staff this offseason, but it shouldn’t take quarterback Matt Ryan long to get used to the new arrivals.

Dirk Koetter was the team’s offensive coordinator from 2012-2014 and he’s back in the same job after being hired to replace Steve Sarkisian. The team also brought back Mike Mularkey, who was the offensive coordinator for Ryan’s first four seasons and will serve as the tight ends coach.

Ryan said on 680 The Fan that it is “hard” to see Sarkisian leave the team, but that feeling is tempered by positive feelings about Koetter’s return to Atlanta.

“I’m excited to work with Dirk Koetter again, it felt like my time spent with him early in my career was really productive,” Ryan said. “I’ve learned a lot since then, and I think we both can be better as we move forward. But, it’s one of the parts of the job that sucks, for sure. Letting people go and having new people come in and turnover, but it’s a part of this business and you have to deal with it.”

Ryan doesn’t expect Koetter to overhaul the offense, but you don’t change coaches in order to keep things exactly as they were over the last two seasons. The Falcons want more from the unit and they hope that reaching into the past makes for a brighter future.