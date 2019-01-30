NFL undecided on whether to open roof for Super Bowl

Getty Images

The NFL has still not decided whether to play Super Bowl LIII in the open air, or under a closed roof.

“As we get closer to the game, we’ll evaluate that,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We’ve talked an awful lot about, we’d love the idea of being able to show off the technology of the roof that exists here.”

It will come down to the weather, which will probably have to be close to perfect to play under an open roof. The current forecast is for a high in the low 60s in Atlanta on Super Bowl Sunday, which would be nice enough to keep the roof open, but there’s also a chance of rain, in which case the league will close the roof.

“It’s still a few days before we’ll have to make that decision,” Goodell said.

The league may keep the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium open for pregame festivities, but it seems likely that the roof will be closed before the game starts.