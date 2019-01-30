Nickell Robey-Coleman claims he’s received death threats

Getty Images

Less than two weeks ago, not many football fans knew all that much about Bills defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman. Since the NFC Championship game, he has become famous to the point of notorious.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Robey-Coleman said that he has received plenty of negative feedback on social media for the hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis that didn’t result in a penalty either for pass interference or unnecessary roughness.

“There was a little bit of everything,” Robey-Coleman said, via the Associated Press. “Yeah, I had like one or two death threats. I mean, it wasn’t anything that I really paid attention to. I think it was just a fake page that was online by somebody that was probably bitter and didn’t like the call and they said something on Facebook or Instagram or something. . . . I ignored them and moved on.”

It nevertheless sounds like Robey-Coleman will at least be paying some attention to his surroundings.

“Being in L.A., I’m pretty safe,” he said. “I know my whereabouts and I feel like if I’m in a situation where I feel threatened or feel endangered, I’ll tell the organization.”

He definitely should. Whether on social media or face to face, death threats or threats of violence generally should be investigated and, if need be, prosecuted.