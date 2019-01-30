Ozzie Newsome’s new title in Baltimore still undecided

Getty Images

Ozzie Newsome isn’t the Ravens’ General Manager anymore. He sat at the back of the room during Eric DeCosta’s press conference Wednesday, having turned the reins over to DeCosta.

Newsome, though, isn’t going away.

He will remain in an advisory role with a still undetermined title.

“I think that’s kind of a work in progress,” DeCosta said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “I refer to him as the lord of all advisers. I don’t know what he’s going to be.”

DeCosta compared his relationship with Newsome to that of Michael and Vito Corleone in The Godfather, a movie DeCosta said he’s seen more than 250 times.

The Ravens are DeCosta’s team now, but he’s not about to do anything without consultation with Newsome.

“Who better to help me make decisions and to navigate them than Ozzie Newsome?” DeCosta said.