Patrick Peterson remains “here to stay” in Arizona

Getty Images

Three months after requesting a trade, Patrick Peterson told Cardinals fans he is home for good.

The Cardinals star cornerback addressed the crowd during the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am, apologizing to the team’s fans and asking for forgiveness.

“I just want to apologize to everybody for asking for that trade in the middle of the season,” Peterson said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “I’m here to stay, baby.”

Peterson said last season was “definitely hard” on him as the losses piled up and his frustration grew with the defense scheme that prevented him from traveling with the opponent’s best receiver. Peterson talked to team president Michael Bidwill after Steve Wilks’ firing, and the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury as head coach and Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator has the perennial Pro Bowler in a good place.

“I think we’re definitely moving in the right direction,” Peterson told the team website. “I’m happy with the decisions that ownership made this offseason.”