Rams counting on Greg Zuerlein to tell them what he needs out of practice

Getty Images

Wednesday will bring the first Rams practice since the team arrived in Atlanta and it looks like there’s only one player whose practice work is going to be closely managed because of an injury.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein injured his left foot in the NFC Championship Game and did not practice at all last week. There’s been no concern about his ability to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday and head coach Sean McVay said at Wednesday’s press conference that the team will monitor his practice work in order to make sure that remains the case.

“He’s feeling good,” McVay said. “We anticipate him being ready to go. We’re smart about just how much work he’s getting in. So much of it is predicated on his ability to communicate to us. Still getting that work in, but trusting that he’s got such a good feel and understanding of what kind of work he needs to get in to feel confident going into the game on Sunday without doing anything that’s going to set him back.”

Assuming Zuerlein continues feeling good throughout the week, it looks like the Rams and Patriots will be without injury worries come Sunday.