Ravens expect to make Joe Flacco decision in March

Getty Images

The Ravens have not been coy about their plan to move forward without quarterback Joe Flacco, but the exact manner of his departure from Baltimore has yet to be determined.

According to new General Manager Eric DeCosta, it will be a little bit before that question is answered. DeCosta was asked about what the team will do with Flacco during a press conference in Baltimore on Wednesday.

“I think that’s an ongoing process,” DeCosta said. “The new league year starts in March. We’ll have a lot of new ideas, strategies, things that we’ll look at once March rolls around. Right now, we’re really focused on the draft and our free agency meetings which will start to take place over the next few weeks. We have discussed Joe, we’ve discussed a lot of players on the team. I think when the time comes for us to make a decision one way or the other, we will have a plan in place.”

The Ravens would obviously prefer to trade Flacco and get some compensation that DeCosta can use to build up the team’s roster, but it is unclear at this point which teams might be interested in sending something Baltimore’s way.