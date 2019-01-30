Ravens want to make sure C.J. Mosley goes nowhere

Getty Images

Once they move Joe Flacco, and can build around a quarterback on a rookie quarterback, the Ravens will have some money to spend.

And they’re planning to spend a large chunk of it on linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta made it clear Mosley was central to their plan.

“We’re going to do what I can to make sure C.J. is back on our team,” he said.

The 26-year-old Mosley should become one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the league if they don’t use the franchise tag on him. DeCosta wouldn’t rule that possibility out (which he shouldn’t) of franchise-tagging Mosley, which would keep a big number of their cap immediately, making a long-term deal a better option for the team.