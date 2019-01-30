Report: Bill Lazor interviews with Washington for QB coach opening

AP

Washington created an opening at quarterbacks coach this week when they promoted Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator and they reportedly interviewed former Bengals offensive coordinator Ken Zampese for the post.

The coach who replaced Zampese when he was fired by the Bengals in 2017 is also reportedly in the mix for the job. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Bill Lazor interviewed for the post on Tuesday.

If Lazor does get the job, it will be his second run as the quarterback coach for Washington. He held the position in 2006 and 2007 during Joe Gibbs’ second run with the team.

Lazor was let go by the Bengals this month after Marvin Lewis’s 16-year run as the team’s head coach came to an end. Lazor also served as the Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2014-2015 and had stints as a quarterbacks coach with Seattle and Philadelphia as well.