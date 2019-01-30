Report: NFL to consider limited coaches’ challenges for judgment calls

Posted by Charean Williams on January 30, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
AP

The NFL is expected to consider allowing limited coaches’ challenges for judgment calls, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It would include a penalty or time run off if the coach is wrong to discourage abuse of the challenge.

The addendum is designed to get those against the use of coaches’ challenges for judgment calls on board, per Schefter.

This goes against what Competition Committee members John Elway and Stephen Jones have said publicly. Both expressed skepticism in allowing review of penalties.

But Sean Payton also is a member of the Competition Committee and is pushing for change. He said again Wednesday that he hopes the mistake in the NFC Championship Game leads to a rules fix.

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived, with officials missing both the interference penalty and the hit on a defenseless receiver.

Officials did not penalize Robey-Coleman, but the league docked him $26,739 for an illegal hit.

The play and aftermath will take center stage this afternoon at Commissioner Roger Goodell’s state of the league address.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Report: NFL to consider limited coaches’ challenges for judgment calls

  1. How about a replay official who buzzes down to the field on obvious and terrible calls.
    I don’t know, kind of like college does. hahaha

  3. They should consider it, but the correct solution is a real time video ref watching the same live feed fans are watching. Calls are often missed, but the ones that become a big problem are the obvious ones missed that millions of fans watched happen on live TV. He needs to have direct, real-time communication with other refs and have ability to throw a flag in real time. This is not a review or challenge, and he’s not watching replays.

  4. Stop it. All you are going to do is re-judge a judgment call under a completely different set of circumstances in slo-mo.
    Next year a bad holding call will get blown, the team will take the “Who Dat” approach, sue the league and it will continue to expand.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!