Robert Kraft hopes to keep haters waiting “for quite a while”

Getty Images

When this whole Patriots thing started by beating the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, people still viewed them as a charming bunch of underdogs, featuring an improbable young quarterback, and coach known for his preparation and not his gruff exterior.

Now, their popularity outside their own region has waned, since they’ve effectively become the establishment.

None of that bothers Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and he hopes to keep it going for years to come.

During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston‘s “Boston Sports Tonight,” Kraft had a simple message for the people tired of seeing his team make Super Bowls and win them.

“We were just talking about that,” Kraft said. “Seventeen years ago, we were Cinderella — and I understand it, and if I wasn’t a fan of the Patriots, I’d feel the same way.

“And you know what? To all those people, we hope we’re going to make you keep feeling that way for quite a while.”

Given the fact that Tom Brady has said the chances of his retiring are “zero,” and there’s no indication Bill Belichick is going anywhere anytime soon, the dynasty could well continue, because the organization has proven to know the secret to sustained success — which is the hardest thing in a league designed to push everyone to the middle.