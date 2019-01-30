Robert Kraft: Josh Gordon’s absence “makes us sad”

Getty Images

The Patriots are paying for Josh Gordon‘s treatment and haven’t ruled out the receiver’s return in the future. But Gordon isn’t here to help the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

“He was a real good guy, and there was a connection,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said on Boston Sports Night on NBC Sports Boston. “Unfortunately, people like that need mentoring at a young age, but when it becomes addiction, addiction is something that is way beyond our. . . . We gave him tremendous support on a daily basis, and he was worthy. But I think we as a society have to try to help these young people not to get addicted in the first place, and that’s the sad part of this. He’s a good guy — a really good guy. It makes us sad.”

Gordon played in 11 games, making 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns before the league handed him an indefinite suspension. He is at an inpatient treatment facility in Gainesville, Florida.

“This wasn’t a troublemaker in the locker room,” Jonathan Kraft said. “That football locker room, especially in our place, you have to be somebody that’s smart, that’s committed to week-in and week-out understanding what’s going to be asked of you mentally as well as being willing to work physically and then being selfless. And that doesn’t describe everybody on every football team, and our team took to Josh very quickly because he had those attributes, and unfortunately he had some personal demons. . . .As a person and as a teammate, he was beloved in the locker room. And I’m sure if you ask guys this week, they would tell you they wish he was here with us. He was not a guy that was disruptive or a problem.”