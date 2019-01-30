Roger Goodell claims he has less power than the rulebook suggests that he has

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2019, 1:30 PM EST
At his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference, Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked a question about the extent of his power. Surprisingly, Goodell claimed that he has less power than the rulebook seems to give him.

Goodell quoted verbatim a portion of Rule 17, Section 2, Article 2 in support of the contention that he has no authority to order a game to be replayed from a certain point or to alter the outcome of a game if an officiating error would be sufficiently egregious to justify it.

“The Commissioner will not apply authority in cases of complaints by clubs concerning judgmental errors or routine errors of omission by game officials,” Goodell said.

To best understand the rule, it’s important to consider the entire rule. Titled “NO CLUB PROTESTS,” Article 2 states as follows: “The authority and measures provided for in this entire Section 2 do not constitute a protest machinery for NFL clubs to avail themselves of in the event a dispute arises over the result of a game. The investigation called for in this Section 2 will be conducted solely on the Commissioner’s initiative to review an act or occurrence that the Commissioner deems so extraordinary or unfair that the result of the game in question would be inequitable to one of the participating teams. The Commissioner will not apply authority in cases of complaints by clubs concerning judgmental errors or routine errors of omission by game officials. Games involving such complaints will continue to stand as completed.”

Goodell took the language he quoted out of its broader context. As written, the rule expressly slams the door on the ability of teams to file protests regarding outcomes influenced by judgment calls. The Commissioner retains the power, as vested in him by Article 1 and Article 3, to take action in the event of extraordinary unfair outcomes, whether or not the result of an extraordinarily unfair exercise of judgment. Article 2 is aimed not at limiting the Commissioner’s power per se, but at keeping the teams from using Rule 17 as a device for protesting games.

To avoid this interpretation (possibly in light of pending litigation premised on it), Goodell has voluntarily and willfully restricted his authority based on the answer he provided on Wednesday. Unless and until, of course, he decides to exercise his power in the way that Rule 17 seems to grant it.

23 responses to “Roger Goodell claims he has less power than the rulebook suggests that he has

  1. As a Saints fan: Obviously the no-call was devastating. Just awful. But then it faded a bit, and I saw the lawsuits and all that foolishness and thought, “Man we’re taking this too far. This is embarrassing.”

    And then I see Goodell’s face, and hear his voice, and I find myself enraged all over again. I understand the profitability of the NFL is why he has kept his job – I really do – but even with all the $ the fact that this bozo still has his job is just utterly incomprehensible.

  2. Officials blow calls every game. This is no different than a guy getting flammed for missing a free throw to a win game late. Games aren’t won and lost by situations that happen in the last few minutes, they’re won and lost over the entirety of the game. We just like to pretend like the last few minutes matter because it’s a lot more exciting for some reason. Saints got hosed. It happens almost every weekend if you look for it. People need to settle down on all of this.

    Or we replaying the BS Seahawks Packers game where the replacement ref’s screwed my Packers out of a win?

  4. He’s trading lightly here. But it’s not practical to replay a portion of a game- especially a playoff game. It would open the floodgates where every team on the wrong side of bad call would want a do over. Still, I feel your outrage Saints fans.

  6. When he feels like it he’ll ignore rules he himself put into place and do whatever he wants, making stuff up on the fly. (Remember how the Giants wife-beating kicker got a 2-game suspension even though it was Rog himself who had raised the minimum to 6 games? He just did whatever he felt like.) But when he doesn’t want to do anything suddenly his hands are tied and he’s powerless. Worst commissioner in history.

  7. Interesting to note the same commissioner that used wafer thin Article 46 language to force players mentioned in the Al Jazeera investigation to submit to interrogation interviews is more than willing to hide behind other language when he doesn’t want t stick his own neck out.

  9. Pete Rozelle and Paul Tagliabue were commissioners when some of the worst calls in history happened too. The sky didn’t fall. The sun came up the next day. Now we have a new commissioner, and he’s perhaps the greatest of all time. I didn’t say he’s perfect, but he’s the GOAT. Revenues are at an all time high. More people are watching than ever before. Baseball is no longer the Great American Pastime. Nobody could do this job better than Goodell.

  10. This situation will not come to fruition until or unless it involves the Patriots and is a way to strip them of the right to move on to another Super Bowl.

  11. Typical weasel move by Goodell. It’s intellectually dishonest. All he has to say is the power was intended to deal with things like Acts of God and “Dark Knight Rises” like disasters, not blown calls that may or may not have changed the outcome. If he shares his interpretation like that, it doesn’t even matter if it’s true. At least it’s not this crap no one believes.

  13. charliecharger says:
    January 30, 2019 at 2:02 pm
    Pete Rozelle and Paul Tagliabue were commissioners when some of the worst calls in history happened too. The sky didn’t fall. The sun came up the next day. Now we have a new commissioner, and he’s perhaps the greatest of all time. I didn’t say he’s perfect, but he’s the GOAT. Revenues are at an all time high. More people are watching than ever before.
    And more people than ever are questioning the integrity of game results just as legalized betting is going national. Does it bother you in the least that your GOAT has been caught in documented lies or that a federal magistrate threatened him with perjury charges? Are you an NFL employee?

  14. “i dont have as much power as you think…. BUT i can and will suspend your quarterback or running back just because i feel like it.”

  15. No matter what team you may be fore in the last few years we have all had to observe way to many missed calls and way to many phantom calls. As long as the big dollars come in nothing will change, officiating will stay inconsistent and questionable with no accountability for officials as NFL turns and looks away.

  19. “The Commissioner retains the power, as vested in him by Article 1 and Article 3, to take action in the event of extraordinary unfair outcomes”
    It was NOT an “unfair” outcome. Both teams were officiated by the same crew – SJ Cavaletto could have blown a call on a Rams receiver too. That he made an human error and the result sucks for Saints fans, but nothing unfair about it.

  21. commentawaitingdeletion says: “And more people than ever are questioning the integrity of game results just as legalized betting is going national.”
    The NFL doesn’t control betting on it’s games. Why would they care?

    No one is forcing you to gamble.

