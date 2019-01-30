Roger Goodell expects Kareem Hunt investigation to end soon

Getty Images

The final question in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Wednesday press conference in Atlanta dealt with two players facing possible disciplinary action from the league.

Running back Kareem Hunt was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after being released by the Chiefs in November. Hunt was released after a video of him hitting a woman went public and the league has also been looking into his involvement in a couple of other violent incidents.

Goodell said that he expected that investigation would conclude “soon” and that there has been a “tremendous amount of progress” over the last month or so. Hunt can sign with a team, but he’d be unable to play as long as he’s on the exempt list and still faces a suspension.

Washington linebacker Reuben Foster had domestic violence charges against him dropped, but Goodell noted that “just because charges were dropped doesn’t mean there wasn’t a violation of our personal conduct policy.” He said he anticipates speaking to Foster as the league’s investigation into his behavior is ongoing.