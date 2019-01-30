Roger Goodell: London is going well, but we’re not ready for a team there

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL will keep playing games in London, but moving a team there isn’t in the cards.

Goodell said today that the fans in London are as supportive as fans anywhere, and the stadiums in London are great for American football.

“We’ve been extraordinarily pleased with the reaction we’ve gotten to playing regular-season games in the UK. The fans there are really fantastic. They’ve shown passion, they’ve shown the same type of knowledge and interest in our game that we experience right here in the United States. So I don’t think it’s a question of the fan base or their enthusiasm for it. I also don’t think it’s a question of viable stadiums,” Goodell said.

So why not move a team there? Goodell says it just doesn’t work logistically.

“The issue for us still is, Can we do this competitively for the team that is based there, but also for the 31 other clubs? That involves scheduling, it involves a lot of other matters that you don’t want to compromise. And until we can get comfortable on that I don’t think we’ll be NFL-ready in London,” Goodell said.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep moving more and more games to London, to the point where eight games a year are played there. But that would be eight games involving 16 different teams. The league doesn’t envision a team playing in London full time.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Roger Goodell: London is going well, but we’re not ready for a team there

  1. Forcing teams to play in London is part of Goodell’s ego trip. No rational commissioner would push it considering the fact that NFL Europe was an abject failure.

    Forcing NFL teams to play in London is as moronic as forcing major-league cricket or rugby teams from the U.K. to play some of their matches in the U.S.

  3. They finally realized what fans have been screaming about for years. The logistics of having a team in London are not feasible

  4. What?? The internet commenters act like he was planning on moving a team there next season and criticizing him accordingly. I don’t know who to believe!

  5. What about a farm league in the British Isles and Western Europe? The NFL could still play a game or two a year in London, more players would have a chance to move up to the bigs, and Londoners (etc) would have more chances to get amped up about American football!

  6. I hate to say it, but I think London games are a good idea. I went there for the Eagles game and the British fans, as well as other Europeans that traveled there for the game, and they were in to it way more than I thought they would be. I enjoyed explaining them game to the British chap and his two sons that were sitting behind me.

    I hated the idea of London games before I went across the pond.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!