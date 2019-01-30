Roger Goodell: The game is not officiated by robots

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a consistent theme when asked about officiating today: NFL officials are human beings, and human beings make mistakes.

Goodell even went so far as to say that robots are not up to the task of refereeing NFL games.

“The game is not officiated by robots. It’s not going to be,” Goodell said.

But the game does not have to be officiated with robots: Technology can make the human beings who officiate the games better, even technology as simple as one official off the field who watches the game on a monitor and communicates in real time with the referee to call anything that the on-field officials missed.

It doesn’t take a robot to do that.