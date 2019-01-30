Roger Goodell: We’ll look at replay again, but it doesn’t cover judgment calls

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sounded skeptical at his press conference today about the possibility of expanding instant replay to allow it for penalties like pass interference.

Goodell said the league will consider how replay can be improved, but he doesn’t necessarily envision changes that would have made any difference for the missed call that went against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

“We will look again at instant replay,” Goodell said. “Should replay be expanded? It does not cover judgment calls. This was a judgment call. The other complication is this was a no-call, and our coaches and clubs have been very resistant, and there has not been support to date, of having a replay assistant or somebody in New York throw a flag when there has not been a flag on the field.”

But past resistance shouldn’t preclude improving officiating in the future. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been a longtime advocate of allowing coaches to challenge any call they want to challenge, including penalties. There seems to be growing momentum for that, even if Goodell isn’t on board.