Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2019, 3:25 PM EST
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sounded skeptical at his press conference today about the possibility of expanding instant replay to allow it for penalties like pass interference.

Goodell said the league will consider how replay can be improved, but he doesn’t necessarily envision changes that would have made any difference for the missed call that went against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

“We will look again at instant replay,” Goodell said. “Should replay be expanded? It does not cover judgment calls. This was a judgment call. The other complication is this was a no-call, and our coaches and clubs have been very resistant, and there has not been support to date, of having a replay assistant or somebody in New York throw a flag when there has not been a flag on the field.”

But past resistance shouldn’t preclude improving officiating in the future. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been a longtime advocate of allowing coaches to challenge any call they want to challenge, including penalties. There seems to be growing momentum for that, even if Goodell isn’t on board.

24 responses to “Roger Goodell: We’ll look at replay again, but it doesn’t cover judgment calls

  1. Absolutely spineless as usual. The league office should be able to tell refs to stop play when such a blatantly obvious missed call happens.

  2. Skeptical? About what? Making it more difficult to fix games by making calls that could not be questioned…questionable? Just say it Roger…the NFL is now a branch of WWE.

  3. The NOLA No-Call was not a judgment call. It wasn’t human element. It wasn’t bang bang…what it appears to be is either:

    1.) An intentional no-call in an effort to affect on the game’s outcome.

    OR

    2.) Complete and utter incompetence and a rush to move on from the unfolding disaster.

    I struggle with both outcomes but the 2nd doesn’t appear likely because these guys are supposed to be the cream of the crop, right?

  4. That wasn’t a judgement call, it was clear pass interference with a field judge looking right at the play. Was the helmet to helmet contact a judgement call? Or was it clear helmet to helmet contact?

  6. The only way to solve most of the problem is to be able to challenge any play call that is subject. Everything else would remain the same with the challenge flag. Losing a time out if it is not overturned,etc.

  7. This isn’t subatomic particle physics. It’s simple. Adding yet another official isn’t the answer here. The best way to further enhance the integrity of the game without compromising its competitiveness is to allow EVERYTHING to be reviewable within the EXISTING framework of challenges (two per game, red flag must be thrown before the next snap, failed challenge results in the loss of a time out, must have at least one timeout to challenge, etc.), as well as the current standard of review—i.e., “indisputable visual evidence.” The onus should remain on the coach—and nobody else—to challenge the call or no-call by throwing the red flag and stating specifically to the officiating crew which SINGLE call or no-call is being challenged. The “whole play” should not be subject to review. Importantly, this approach will not lengthen the duration of the game.

  8. But aren’t some “judgment calls” already challengeable? In some cases, they’re reviewed automatically and in others, they’re not penalties so there’s no “flag on the field”. Turnovers, possession, where to spot the ball, whether the ball crosses the goal line while still in the runner’s possession or before he’s ruled down, etc. Maybe the first step is to fully define judgment calls and more importantly, explain why some can be reviewed and other’s can’t.

  9. If that call is considered a judgement call, then I fully expect the NFL to relieve that official of his duties because his judgement should be called into question.

    How can they honestly have an official doing one of their games if, in his judgement, that isn’t PI or helmet to helmet, etc? At the very minimum the officials should have huddled and chatted about it instead of having 1 guy use awful judgement in making that non-call.

  10. He waited this long to speak and that was his response? He should be embarrassed. What’s the difference in seeing if Player A hit Player B before the ball arrived, versus did Player C get off the field before the ball was snapped. Both are penalty based judgement calls based on what the officials saw. Only one is reviewable. Same with an expiring clock. You can have an official check if any time is left on the clock at the end of the game, but can’t have the official check if the play clock ran out before a ball was snapped? What a joke.

  11. No judgement needed on that call.

    It was not even close.

    Why do you think this is a problem?

    The human error and judgement on the play in that game is a lie.

    Multiple humans errored at the same time. Bs

    That should be the poster for pi.

    Say what you want was the worst non call in the history.

    That is without even bring up the h2h hit.

  15. There are probably more non-review-able plays than review-able. Seems like possession, ball placement and in/out of bounds are review-able but aren’t these judgement calls? If, in the “judgement” of the official, a player steps out of bounds why is that re-viewable and other “judegments” are not? Every time there’s a “judgement” about a receiver having possession, we check the replay.

  16. If it’s a completely a judgement call, how can Goodell come out and say a penalty flag should have been thrown? Because it was clear and obvious…you know, the requirements of overturning a call via replay.

  17. Roger is essentially defending the call, as he should. Despite the mob mentality on display here, it was in fact a bang-bang play, with the defender arriving at essentially the same time as the ball. The official utilized his judgment– as he is directed to do– and decided to let the play go- as he should in the 4th quarter of a Championship game.

  18. Sticking to their established rules is a bad way to operate here. With legalized gambling you run the risk of having the calls affect the games. And when you have a call like this potentially changing the games outcome you can bet that people notice, like they did. And eventually political pressure will be applied. If the nfl wants to avoid an outside governing body they probably should get rid of the things that could end up resulting in the exact things you dont want. If they dont fix stuff they will screw themselves in the long run.

  20. Completely agree with deshackle. That wasn’t a judgement call. Helmet to helmet contact consistent with the way they’ve called it all year. Why pass interference and helmet to helmet aren’t reviewable is beyond me. Aren’t those live ball fouls?

  21. The NFL almost lost me with the Kaepernik drama, but I came back. Now with the legalization of sports betting, the NFL better get a handle on its officiating or they will lose fans over suspicious penalties & non calls. I’m not a fan of WWE, and won’t follow the NFL if this isn’t taken seriously.

