Sean McVay anxious for Rams to get out on field

Getty Images

The Rams have been in Atlanta since Sunday and they’ve spent a lot of time in front of microphones without spending any time on the field.

That will change on Wednesday when they hold their first practice session of the week. At his Wednesday press conference, Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he’s excited to move on to that phase of preparation.

“We’re anxious to get out on the field and really get our normal week of preparation going,” McVay said. “Kinda finalize the game plan and put the final touches on it. You want to protect yourself from having so much time that you overthink things. It’s about the players ownership and understanding and making sure we have contingency plans in place depending on what they want to present in each of the three phases.”

McVay said that he anticipates a regular Wednesday practice, although the team will be working on at least one new wrinkle. McVay said he’s spoken to people about the best way to approach the extended halftime and will work with players to make sure they are prepared to hit the field in the same condition as they’d have in a regular game.