Sean Payton appears to wear Roger Goodell clown shirt

New Orleans Saints

Saints coach Sean Payton gave his season-ending press conference today, and he didn’t hide his disappointment about the bad call that went against his team in the NFC Championship Game. But he did hide a subtle message, on his undershirt.

Payton was wearing a quarter-zip shirt with a T-shirt under it. And eagle-eyed viewers noticed something odd about that T-shirt.

Look closely, and the shirt is one that shows NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looking like a clown. It’s the same shirt that Lions head coach Matt Patricia wore when he was defensive coordinator of the Patriots, a clothing choice that had Goodell miffed at Patricia.

Payton’s choice of shirt was a subtle nod to the Saints fans who are livid with the NFL, both for the blown call and for Goodell’s lack of a public response. At least, it was subtle in the moment. Once people noticed what he was wearing, it became a shot across the bow at Goodell for what Payton — and many others around the league — view as a failure of leadership.

  9. The timing of the call makes it seem so bad. There were missed calls throughout the game. Payton and Saints fans need to get over and move on to the offseason and next season. Dwelling on this could cost them next year too. Get over it.

  10. Its not a sore loser…not sour grapes. Call one of the two clear penalties and the game is over. The game ended artificially and most sports fans agree…Vinovich was heckled in UTAH for goodness sake. This super bowl will forever be mired in controversy regardless of who wins.

    Sad but true.

    Super Fake.

  11. Lolz nice sense of humor.

    Saints got screwed by Goodell manufacturing bountygate claiming there were 100k email and texts that proved it, in the end having only 5 or 6 that kinda maybe a little bit indicated it.

  12. He’s been on the compition committee for years, but he only tries to get things changed when his team get jobbed.

  14. Goodell is not a clown. Clowns work hard to make people laugh, especially children. Goodell is an arrogant buffoon.

  15. Nice and subtle. He knew it would be noticed, but he has plausible deniability.

    While I may not agree with his specific grievance against the Goodell, I agree with the overall sentiment delivered.

  16. I actually had a fair amount of respect for the Saints organtization, FO and team before this debacle. But for them to act like this after they benefitted to a huge extent by ref blunders in week 16 against the Steelers, to even get them a home NFCCG is embarrassing. Unless you are advocating and suing to go all the way back to week 16 and replay that game, you are a hypocrite
    WHO DAT!

  20. Oh that Sean Payton is SO clever. Maybe, just maybe if he wasnt being clever with that play calling at the end of the game the Saints would be in the Super Bowl. YOU run the ball and take TIME off the clock and make the Rams burn their timeouts!….not pass the ball.

  22. It was a good call.

    You know I am only talking about the shirt.

    I guess if that clown had not already stole millions of dollars in the largest NFL fine ever he would have worn it on top.

  25. boisestatewhodat says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:12 pm
  28. Nice. Even though it’s too late for a “do over”, Goodell (as usual) abandoned his leadership position by remaining silent and inactive. He is a clown.

  29. And I’m sure that, going forward, Payton will call out every bad call that benefits his team.

    Yes, it was a bad call, but this is childish.

  30. Oh, grow up. Goodell didn’t cause you to blow a 13-0 and 20-10 lead, to fail to run the ball on the final drive of regulation, or to lose in OT. In fact, he didn’t cause the one call you’re diverting the attention to in order to cover your own failings.

    You lost. Deal with it.

  31. Terrible no call, no doubt. Had he not been so arrogant and just run the clock out they would have been playing Sunday.

  34. sb44champs says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:14 pm
    Queue all the fans GET OVER IT lame comments. If it was your team you’d do the same exact thing.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    It did happen to our team (Vikings) by your team. At least McVay and company didn’t pay his players extra money to deliberately injure Brees. They have class which is something your team knows nothing about.

  38. The game ended artificially. There was no winner in that game and there was no loser. That’s why this won’t go away.

  42. Everyone knows it was an epically bad call that likely affected the outcome of the game (though not for certain). And this action by Payton just shows why he and his organization deserve what happened to them. They stole the 2009 NFC championship and now the universe is paying them back. I won’t shed a tear.

  44. So Goodell is a clown because refs missed a call?
    I guess Payton is a clown because two of his DBs ran into each other last year and blew the end of the game?

  45. As soon as the Saints forfeit the Super Bowl XLIV trophy, I’ll take these concerns seriously. Until then, I’m living in Sean Payton’s and Saints fans heads rent-free.

    Sincerely,

    The Rog

  49. ARod…who was intentionally injured? Who got paid for it? How much? Tell us again why Tagliabue reinstated every, single suspended player.

    5 fumbles, 2 picks, 12 men.

  50. Goodell deserves all the mocking that can be leveled towards him and the arrogant organization that he heads. Maybe Sean Payton comes on a bit strong, but even Ram fans should acknowledge that they are imposters in the Super Bowl. They didn’t lead that game until the very final second of overtime, so take your gift of a birth in the “Big Game” and enjoy it. Stop trying to draw a false equivalency between a missed call (the face masking that the refs obviously didn’t see) with a series of “ignored calls” on the same play (Pass interference; helmet-to-helmet contact; hitting a defenseless receiver; unnecessary roughness) that several referees were looking right at but chose not to call. It’s not the same!!!

    If you really want to be objective about the officiating in the NFL Championship, why don’t you look at the several helmet-to-helmet hits leveled by Cory Littleton (one knocked the Saints starting TE out of the game), an obvious holding call by the Rams Right Tackle against Cam Jordan (watch the end zone replay from behind the QB, it’s so obvious) on the pass that Goff wonderfully dropped in the bucket to Brandin Cooks, and how can you deny on the game deciding interception that Brees was hit in the helmet as he passed?

    So please, quit the false equivalency and enjoy your gift. Good luck against the Patriots!

  51. J Huber says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:26 pm
    I simply don’t understand how this clown can be worth millions?
    ____________________________________________________________________________

    Because, the clown owners are paying him those millions to take the heat and TO be the best clown he knows how…. Unrelated to how he makes that money is the FACT that he still is a clown…

  53. It’s not the first, it won’t be the last. It doesn’t change the outcome. The Saints were on the other side in 2010 (roughing the passer non-call on interception with Vikings on 13 yard line), but I don’t see anybody running to return the XLIV trophy, and I don’t remember Vikings fans SUING the NFL to change the outcome either.

  55. SWFLPC.INC says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:09 pm
    Goodell is a clown. So is a head coach who calls a pass play on 1st and 10 when running out the clock would win the game

    ———————–

    Apparently Payton DID call a run play, but it had a check to a pass if the Rams were blitzing. So, when the Rams were showing blitz Brees checked to the pass play.

  56. Failure of leadership? That would imply Goodell is a leader. The truth is Goodell is nothing more than a $40 million dollar per year errand boy for the owners. Goodell has no brains or vision, he just does what the ownership tells him and the goal is nothing more than being the worlds richest flunky.

  57. If true, it’s Sean Payton’s immaturity yet again showing itself for all to see. I’m a Saints fan, and I can say he’s got the maturity of a 6-year-old child.

  58. I know it’s been a couple of weeks, so maybe my memory is hazy. Was that horrible call the last play of the game? Or did the Saints still have the chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left? Did their defense step up and make a stop or allow the Rams to tie the game? Once it went to overtime, didn’t the Saints win the coin toss? Based on the what everyone said after the Pats/Chiefs game, whoever wins the coin toss generally wins the game. Did the Saints take advantage of winning the toss in OT and march down and win…or did Brees throw a horribly timed interception? Once the ball was turned over, did the Saints keep the Rams out of FG range? If only those poor Saints had an opportunity (or two or three or four) to win.

  59. Go ahead and keep crying about it, I’m sure that is constructive in getting ready for the 2019 season. My prediction, the Saints will carry this forward and the consequence is 3 less wins.

  60. boisestatewhodat says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:43 pm
    ARod…who was intentionally injured? Who got paid for it? How much? Tell us again why Tagliabue reinstated every, single suspended player.

    5 fumbles, 2 picks, 12 men.
    ————————————————-
    What about the coach, gm, and defensive coordinator? It’s those little details that get in the way of every good story!

  63. Dear Coach Payton,

    We have ordered you a life long supply of BOUNTY paper towels to dry your salty tears.

    Sincerely,

    Every other NFL coach who has been impacted by a bad call and/or your team targeting our players for injury.

    PS- Next year maybe run the ball when comfortably ahead

  64. Saints fans are bitter because last year it was a missed tackle and this year it was a missed call that ended their playoff runs. Both however could have been avoided so you dont have anyone to blame but yourselves. There were missed calls on both sides that could have changed the outcome of that game. Time to move one.

  68. Goodell is bad for the NFL. He makes the league a joke. However, the non-call in the NFC CG is not his fault and he cannot overturn the results based on that single play. There is no guarantee that the Saints would have won the game had the penalty been called. Replaying the game is not practical, since the team that wins will have played one more game than the Patriots and has one less week to prepare.

